Uganda Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Uganda Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - High Demand for Flavor Milk and Ice Cream in Uganda is Projected to Spur the Dairy Market" report to their offering.

The report includes the market share contributed by the sales of different dairy products including processed milk, yoghurt, cheese, ice cream, butter, flavored milk and milk powder. The study also enlists the key market indicators which include consumption per capita, total consumption and production, average per unit and price, and import and export data by value and by quantity.

Trends and developments and regulatory framework are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall Uganda dairy product market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Competitive Scenario in Uganda Dairy Product Market

Uganda Dairy Product Market Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Approach - Market Sizing

Market Sizing - Uganda Dairy Product Market

Limitations



3. Africa Dairy Product Market, 2013 - 2015



4. Uganda Dairy Product Market Overview, 2013-2015



5. Uganda Dairy Product Market Segmentation (Processed Milk, Yoghurt, Ice Cream, Cheese, Butter, Milk Powder, and Flavored Milk), 2013-2015



6. Trends and Development in Uganda Dairy Product Market



7. Regulatory Framework of Uganda Dairy Product Market

Standards and Regulations

Standards for milk and milk products



8. Competitive Landscape of Uganda Dairy Product Market

8.1. Market Share

8.1.1. Uganda Yoghurt Market, 2015

8.1.2. Uganda Ice Cream Market, 2015

8.1.3. Uganda Cheese Market, 2015

8.1.4. Uganda Butter Market, 2015

8.1.5. Uganda Milk Powder Market, 2015

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Glacier Products Ltd

8.2.2. Elldoville Dairies Ltd

8.2.3. Unilever Ltd

8.2.4. Brookside Dairies Ltd

8.2.5. Pearl Dairy

8.2.6. Paramount Dairies



9. Uganda Dairy Product Market Future Outlook And Projections

9.1. Uganda Dairy Product Market, 2016-2020

9.2. Analyst Recommendation



10. Macroeconomic Factors In Uganda Dairy Product Market

10.1. Population Growth in Uganda

10.2. Milk Production in Uganda

10.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth in Uganda

10.4. Dairy Product Consumption in Uganda



