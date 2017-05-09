

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth accelerated markedly in March, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced an unadjusted 7.8 percent year-over-year in March, much faster than the 0.6 percent rise in February.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 5.4 percent annually in March and sale of automotive fuel alone rose by 4.6 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales climbed 7.0 percent in March from a year ago.



Retail sales, including sales of automotive trade increased at an accelerated pace of 10.1 percent annually in March, following a 1.1 percent gain in the prior month. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 7.2 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent at the end of the first quarter.



