

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released earnings for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $726 million, or $1.04 per share. This was down from $777 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $4.95 billion. This was down from $5.09 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $726 Mln. vs. $777 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $4.95 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.70



