

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's central bank is emerging as the main source of highly affordable funding for the country's government, Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday.



The private sector's capacity to fund new government debt in the future is set to be constrained by structural factors weighing on net savings rates, the rating agency said in a statement.



Such constraints include the downward pressure on household savings rates, diversification in corporate asset allocations into non-financial assets, portfolio re-balancing by private investors away from domestic securities; and the inability of foreign demand to substitute slowing private domestic interest in Japanese government bonds.



The agency also warned that the stabilization of the long run upward trend in net financial asset accumulation by households indicates a risk that private demand for JGBs will lag their supply, leading to interest rate volatility.



Moody's expects the share of the government bond market to continue to trend upward, rendering the government's fiscal accounts ever more sensitive to recalibrations in central bank policy.



Though unlikely in the near term, an abrupt shift to sales of the BOJ's government bond holdings would expose the government to a risk of material but gradual weakening in debt affordability, if not matched by consolidation in the fiscal accounts, the agency noted.



Moody's assessed that the central bank will pare down its bond purchases very gradually, which would have a moderate and manageable impact on yields.



