

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $140.7 million, or $0.89 per share. This was higher than $134.6 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.43 billion. This was up from $4.38 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $140.7 Mln. vs. $134.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $4.43 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.20



