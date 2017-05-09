

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit increased in February from a month ago, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 571.8 million in February from EUR 495.5 million in January. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 585.6 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.08 billion in February, up from EUR 0.99 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, imports grew to EUR 1.7 billion from EUR 1.5 billion.



