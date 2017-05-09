LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- ASAP Expo dba ASAP International Holdings (OTCQB: ASAE) today announced that the company's CIO, Mr. Jerome Yuan, will present at the MIT World Real Estate Forum held in Cambridge, MA on May 18-19, 2017. Jerome Yuan will be speaking on the "Global Capital Imbalances: Impacts on Real Estate Markets Globally" panel on Friday May 19th.

Mr. Yuan is a featured speaker on the panel. This session will be moderated by Professor William Wheaton, MIT Center for Real Estate, Professor Emeritus, MIT Department of Economics. Other confirmed speakers for the forum include:

Prof. William Wheaton, MIT Department of Economics, and Center for Real Estate





Henry Mo, Managing Director/Chief Economist, AIG





Alice Gao, ICBC (USA) NA, Senior VP & Head of Commercial Banking

Hosted on May 18-19 by the MIT Center for Real Estate on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the World Real Estate Forum is an unparalleled gathering of more than 300 industry leaders, distinguished faculty, and innovative researchers who will engage in wide-ranging conversations about the global real estate industry.

Jerome Yuan, CIO of ASAP International stated, "I am truly excited to join an exciting and innovative World Real Estate Conference such as the MIT Center for Real Estate. Our involvement and invitation to speak at the school continues our tradition of educating investors on international cross border acquisitions."

About ASAP International Holdings

ASAP is a holding company that operates real estate, investment banking and consulting for Chinese companies. Our mission is to be the bridge between China and the Western world. Our Real Estate division assists with institutional and high net-worth individuals with acquisition advisory and asset management. In past few years, ASAP is one of the most active hotel buyers in the U.S. and has consulted its clients with the successful acquisitions around 25 hotels with total value close to $1 Billion.

