Kenya Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Kenya Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - New Product Launches in Kenya to Dairy Product Market" report to their offering.

This report Kenya Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - New Product Launches in Kenya to Dairy Product Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the dairy product market in Kenya.

The report includes the market share contributed by the sales of different dairy products including processed milk, yoghurt, cheese, ice cream, butter, flavored milk and milk powder. The study also enlists the key market indicators which include consumption per capita, total consumption and production, average per unit and price, and import and export data by value and by quantity.

Trends and developments and regulatory framework are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall Kenya dairy product market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Competititve Scenario in Kenya Dairy Product Market

Kenya Dairy Product Market Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology



3. Africa Dairy Product Market, 2013 - 2015



4. Kenya Dairy Product Market Overview, 2013-2015



5. Kenya Dairy Product Market Segmentation (Processed Milk, Cheese, Butter, Yoghurt, Flavored Milk, Ice Cream and Milk Powder), 2013-2015



6. Trends and Development in Kenya Dairy Product Market



7. Regulatory Framework of Kenya Dairy Product Market

Kenya Dairy Master Plan

Dairy Industry Act



8. Competitive Landscape of Kenya Dairy Product Market

8.1. Market Share

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Glacier Products Ltd

8.2.2. Elldoville Dairies Ltd

8.2.3. Brown's Cheese

8.2.4. Raka Milk Processors Ltd

8.2.5. Nestle

8.2.6. New Kenya Cooperative Creameries

8.2.7. Planet Yoghurt

8.2.8. Unilever Ltd

8.2.9. Brookside Dairies Ltd



9. Kenya Dairy Product Market Future Outlook And Projections

9.1. Kenya Dairy Product Market, 2016-2020

9.2. Analyst Recommendation



10. Macroeconomic Factors In Kenya Dairy Product Market

10.1. Population Growth in Kenya

10.2. Milk Production in Kenya

10.3. Dairy Product Consumption in Kenya

10.4. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth in Kenya



