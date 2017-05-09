AMRI Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

ALBANY, New York, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AMRI (NASDAQ: AMRI) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and provided an update to its outlook for 2017.
Highlights:
- First quarter total revenue of $163.8 million, up 55% from 2016
- First quarter basic and diluted EPS $(0.25); non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13
- First quarter net loss of $(10.7) million; non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million
- First quarter adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million, up 83% from 2016
- Company confirms 2017 financial guidance
Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion of these measures and reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Tables 1, 2 and 3.
"We delivered an excellent first quarter, driven by 56 percent growth in contract revenue, 7 percent on an organic basis, including double digit organic growth in our Discovery, Development and Analytical Services (DDS) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) businesses," said William S. Marth, AMRI's president and chief executive officer. "GAAP income from operations increased $6 million, a 150% increase quarter over quarter, and adjusted EBITDA increased $11 million, an 83% increase quarter over quarter, illustrating strong and efficient execution and leverage across our operations. We are confident that these trends will continue through the year and are maintaining our outlook for 2017, which includes 28% growth of contract revenue, 7% growth of organic contract revenue, and double digit earnings growth at the midpoint."
First Quarter 2017 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $163.8 million, an increase of 55%, compared to total revenue of $105.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2016.
Total contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $160.2 million, an increase of 56% compared to contract revenue of $102.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2016, and organic contract revenue increased 7%.
Contract gross margin was 23% for the first quarter of 2017, consistent with contract gross margin for the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP contract gross margin was 27% in the first quarter of 2017, consistent with the first quarter of 2016 and reflects increased gross margin within our Drug Product (DP) business, offset by the addition of Euticals' Fine Chemicals (FC) and API businesses.
Recurring royalty revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $3.6 million, an increase of 31% from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2016 due primarily to the addition of royalties resulting from our collaboration partner's sales of nitroprusside.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $33.4 million, up 36% from $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP SG&A expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $27.0 million, up 47% from $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2016, due largely to additional SG&A from the Euticals' acquisition and investments we have made in key support functions.
Net loss was $(10.7) million, or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $(10.1) million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $24.0 million, an increase of $11.0 million or 83%, compared to the first quarter of 2016.
At March 31, 2017, AMRI had cash and cash equivalents of $35.2 million, compared to $52.0 million at December 31, 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, we used cash of $6.4 million in operating activities primarily due to the timing of payments attributable to severance, employee compensation and benefits and payments to vendors that were primarily incurred and accrued as of December 31, 2016, as well as payments associated with increased inventory levels during the period. These outflows were partially offset by collections from customers during the period. We used cash of $4.1 million in investing activities, primarily attributable to $3.9 million of capital expenditures, and we used cash of $7.2 million in financing activities, primarily related to the principal payments of long-term debt of $4.0 million and net repayments on short-term borrowings of $2.0 million.
Segment Results
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
2017
2016
API Contract Revenue (1)
$ 103,364
$ 54,369
API Royalty Revenue
2,765
2,741
API Total Revenue
$ 106,129
$ 57,110
Cost of Contract Revenue (2)
$ 79,881
$ 40,666
Contract Gross Profit
$ 23,483
$ 13,703
Contract Gross Margin
22.7%
25.2%
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (3)
$ 28,334
$ 17,239
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (3)
27.4%
31.7%
Gross Profit (4)
$ 26,248
$ 16,444
Gross Margin (4)
24.7%
28.8%
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (3) (4)
$ 31,099
$ 19,980
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3) (4)
29.3%
35.0%
(1) To conform to current year presentation, contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $333 related to medium-scale activities in our Wisconsin facility has been reclassified from API to DDS.
(2) To better align with underlying activities and to conform to current year presentation, cost of contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $142 previously classified as DDS has been reclassified to API.
(3) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
(4) Includes royalties
API contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased 90% compared to the first quarter of 2016, due to $43.4 million of incremental revenue from our Euticals' API business and organic growth.
API contract gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 3 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to gross margins attributable to Euticals as compared to our legacy API business. API non-GAAP contract gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 4 percentage points from the first quarter of 2016 also as a result of lower margins of Euticals' API business as compared to our legacy API business.
Discovery, Development and Analytical Services (DDS)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
2017
2016
DDS Contract Revenue (1)
$ 29,167
$ 23,536
Cost of Contract Revenue (2)
20,974
17,261
Contract Gross Profit
$ 8,193
$ 6,275
Contract Gross Margin
28.1%
26.7%
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (3)
$ 8,627
$ 6,688
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin(3)
29.6%
28.4%
(1) To conform to current year presentation, contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $333 related to medium-scale activities in our Wisconsin facility has been reclassified from API to DDS.
(2) To better align with underlying activities and to conform to current year presentation, cost of contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $249 previously classified as DDS has been reclassified to API ($142) and DP ($108).
(3) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
DDS contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased 24% compared to the first quarter of 2016, due primarily to strong growth in Discovery and Chemical Development. DDS contract gross margin increased 1 percentage point in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. DDS non-GAAP contract gross margin increased 1 percentage point to 30% in the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher discovery services and chemical development margins.
Drug Product (DP)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
2017
2016
DP Contract Revenue
$ 22,534
$ 24,933
DP Royalty Revenue
$ 832
$ -
DP Total Revenue
$ 23,366
$ 24,933
Cost of Contract Revenue (1)
17,322
21,436
Contract Gross Profit
$ 5,212
$ 3,497
Contract Gross Margin
23.1%
14.0%
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (2)
$ 5,545
$ 3,837
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (2)
24.6%
15.4%
Gross Profit (3)
$ 6,044
$ 3,497
Gross Margin (3)
25.9%
14.0%
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) (3)
$ 6,377
$ 3,837
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) (3)
27.3%
15.4%
(1) To better align with underlying activities and to conform to current year presentation, cost of contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $108 previously classified as DDS has been reclassified to DP.
(2) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
(3) Includes royalties when applicable
DP contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 10% compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to timing of shipments and planned site maintenance activities, partially offset by higher collaboration arrangement revenue. DP contract gross margin and non-GAAP contract gross margin for the first quarter 2017 both increased 9 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily driven by the strong operational performance at the Albuquerque, NM facility.
DP royalty revenue in the first quarter of 2017, reflects the addition of royalties resulting from our collaboration partner's sales of nitroprusside, which began in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Fine Chemicals (FC)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
2017
2016
FC Contract Revenue
$ 5,160
$ -
Cost of Contract Revenue
4,601
-
Contract Gross Profit
$ 559
-
Contract Gross Margin
10.8%
-
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (1)
$ 746
-
Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (1)
14.5%
-
(1) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
FC is a new reporting segment for AMRI resulting from the acquisition of Euticals in July 2016. Consequently, there are no comparable amounts for the first quarter of 2016.
Financial Outlook
AMRI's guidance takes into account a number of factors, including expected financial results for 2017, anticipated tax rates, foreign currency fluctuations and shares outstanding.
AMRI's estimates for full year 2017 are consistent with estimates previously provided on February 21, 2017:
2017 Guidance
Total Revenue
$710 to $740 million
Add: Negative effect of foreign exchange
(1%)
Revenue growth, reported at the mid point
28%
Less: Contributions from acquisitions (1)
(15% to 16%)
Revenue growth, organic (2)
7%
DDS Contract revenue growth, organic
12%
API Contract revenue growth, organic
8%
DP Contract revenue growth, organic
8%
FC Contract revenue growth, organic
(28%)
GAAP contract margin
26%
Non-GAAP contract margin (3)
~29%
GAAP R&D expense, as a percent of revenue
2%
Non-GAAP R&D expense, as a percent of revenue
2%
GAAP SG&A, as a percent of revenue
18%
Non-GAAP SG&A, as a percent of revenue (3)
15%
GAAP Net loss
($12) to ($7) million
Non-GAAP Net income (3)
$47 to $52 million
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$135 to $145 million
Adjusted EBITDA, as a percent of revenue (3)
19% to 20%
GAAP diluted EPS
($0.28) to ($0.16)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) (4)
$1.08 to $1.20
Capital expenditures
$35 to $40 million
Footnotes to Guidance Table
(1) Reflects the acquisition of Euticals which was completed in July 2016.
(2) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions (Euticals) and foreign currency translation.
(3) Refer to Table 4 included in this release for reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to forward looking GAAP financial measures.
(4) Assumes tax rate of approximately 28% and 44 million shares outstanding.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we have presented non-GAAP measures of contract gross profit, contract gross margin, gross profit, gross margin, SG&A, net income, and earnings per diluted share, adjusted to exclude certain charges (and gains when applicable) that relate to specific events or transactions, such as impairment charges, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, business acquisition costs, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency transactions related to business acquisitions, and ERP implementation costs. Management typically excludes these amounts when evaluating our operating performance and believes that the resulting non-GAAP measures provide investors with a consistent basis for comparison across periods and, therefore, are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance.
Our U.S. GAAP measures are also adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges (and gains when applicable) such as non-cash debt interest and amortization charges, share-based compensation expense, acquisition accounting inventory adjustments, and acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization for the periods presented for 2017 and 2016. Management typically excludes the amounts described above when evaluating our operating performance and believes that the resulting non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance.
We have also presented the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA, which in addition to the items excluded above, further excludes the impact of interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and income tax expense or benefit.
We believe presentation of our non-GAAP measures enhances an overall understanding of our historical financial performance because we believe these measures are an indication of the performance of our base business. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as a basis for evaluating our financial performance as well as for budgeting and forecasting of future periods. For these reasons, we believe they can be useful to investors. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in Tables 1-3.
A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been included in Table 4.
A reconciliation of organic revenue financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been included in Table 5.
Albany Molecular Research,Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 35,193
$ 52,000
Restricted cash
$ 243
$ 236
Accounts receivable, net
$ 139,705
$ 144,795
Royalty income receivable
$ 5,236
$ 3,486
Inventory
$ 174,043
$ 167,111
Total current assets
$ 385,150
$ 392,911
Property and equipment, net
$ 360,282
$ 364,806
Total assets
$ 1,163,529
$ 1,209,648
Total current liabilities
$ 167,012
$ 175,518
Long"'term debt, excluding current installments, net of unamortized
$ 607,246
$ 604,476
Total liabilities
$ 866,730
$ 910,666
Total stockholders' equity
$ 296,799
$ 298,982
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,163,529
$ 1,209,648
Albany Molecular Research,Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
ThreeMonthsEnded
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share
2017
2016
Contract revenue
$ 160,225
$ 102,838
Recurring royalties
3,597
2,741
Total revenue
163,822
105,579
Cost of contract revenue
122,778
79,363
Research and development
3,374
3,168
Selling, general and administrative
33,430
24,600
Restructuring and other charges
2,159
2,600
Total operating expenses
161,741
109,731
Income (loss) from operations
2,081
(4,152)
Interest expense, net
(12,830)
(7,136)
Other expense, net
(793)
(997)
Loss before income taxes
(11,542)
(12,285)
Income tax benefit
(850)
(2,218)
Net loss
$ (10,692)
$ (10,067)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$ (0.25)
$ (0.29)
Weighted avg. BASIC shares outstanding
42,385
34,718
Weighted avg. DILUTED shares outstanding
43,349
35,702
Table 1: Reconciliation of three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 contract gross profit and contract gross margin to the non-GAAP financial measures of contract gross profit and non-GAAP contract gross margin.
Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2017
2016
Consolidated Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 160,225
$ 102,838
Consolidated Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported
122,778
79,363
Consolidated Contract Gross Profit, as reported
37,447
23,475
add:
Share-based compensation expense
319
279
add:
Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments
-
3,310
add:
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
5,486
700
Non-GAAP Consolidated Contract Gross Profit
$ 43,252
$ 27,764
Consolidated Contract Gross Margin, as reported
23.4%
22.8%
Non-GAAP Consolidated Contract Gross Margin
27.0%
27.0%
DDS Segment Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 29,167
$ 23,536
DDS Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported
20,974
17,261
DDS Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported
8,193
6,275
add:
Share-based compensation expense
135
134
add:
Acquisition accounting depreciation
299
279
Non-GAAP DDS Segment Contract Gross Profit
$ 8,627
$ 6,688
DDS Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported
28.1%
26.7%
Non-GAAP DDS Segment Contract Gross Margin
29.6%
28.4%
API Segment Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 103,364
$ 54,369
API Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported
79,881
40,666
API Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported
23,483
13,703
add:
Share-based compensation expense
113
91
add:
Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments
-
3,310
add:
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
4,738
135
Non-GAAP API Segment Contract Gross Profit
$ 28,334
$ 17,239
API Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported
22.7%
25.2%
Non-GAAP API Segment Contract Gross Margin
27.4%
31.7%
DP Segment Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 22,534
$ 24,933
DP Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported
17,322
21,436
DP Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported
5,212
3,497
add:
Share-based compensation expense
71
54
add:
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
262
286
Non-GAAP DP Segment Contract Gross Profit
$ 5,545
$ 3,837
DP Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported
23.1%
14.0%
Non-GAAP DP Segment Contract Gross Margin
24.6%
15.4%
FC Segment Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 5,160
$ -
FC Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported
4,601
-
FC Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported
559
-
add:
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
187
-
Non-GAAP FC Segment Contract Gross Profit
$ 746
$ -
FC Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported
10.8%
-
Non-GAAP FC Segment Contract Gross Margin
14.5%
-
Table 2: Reconciliation of select financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016:
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2017
2016
Consolidated net loss, as reported
(10,692)
(10,067)
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
8,588
2,268
Non-cash interest and amortization charges
5,063
2,772
Income tax effects of Non-GAAP adjustments
(2,974)
(3,447)
Share-based compensation expense
2,355
2,140
Restructuring and other charges
2,159
1,458
Non-recurring professional fees
840
-
Business acquisition costs
264
2,174
ERP implementation costs
141
623
Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments
-
3,310
Acquisition accounting depreciation adjustments in restructuring
-
1,142
Non-GAAP net income
$ 5,744
$ 2,373
Consolidated Basic loss per share, as reported
$ (0.25)
$ (0.29)
Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments
0.39
0.36
Non-GAAP Basic earnings per share
$ 0.14
$ 0.07
Consolidated Diluted loss per share, as reported
$ (0.25)
$ (0.29)
Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments
0.38
0.36
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.13
$ 0.07
Consolidated Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 122,778
$ 79,363
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
(5,486)
(700)
Share-based compensation expense
(319)
(279)
Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments
-
(3,310)
Non-GAAP Cost of Contract Revenue
$ 116,973
$ 75,074
Consolidated Selling, general and administrative, as reported
$ 33,430
$ 24,600
Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization
(3,102)
(1,568)
Share-based compensation expense
(2,036)
(1,861)
Non-recurring professional fees
(840)
-
Business acquisition costs
(264)
(2,174)
ERP implementation costs
(141)
(623)
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative
$ 27,047
$ 18,374
Consolidated Interest expense, as reported
$ 12,830
$ 7,136
Non-cash interest and amortization charges
(5,063)
(1,142)
Non-GAAP Interest expense
$ 7,767
$ 5,994
Table 3: Reconciliation of the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 net loss to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2017
2016
Net loss, as reported
$ (10,692)
$ (10,067)
Depreciation and amortization
16,857
8,524
Interest expense, net
12,830
7,136
Income tax benefit
(850)
(2,218)
EBITDA
18,145
3,375
Share-based compensation expense
2,355
2,140
Restructuring and other charges
2,159
1,458
Non-recurring professional fees
887
-
Business acquisition costs
264
2,174
ERP Implementation costs
141
623
Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments
-
3,310
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 23,951
$ 13,080
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue
15%
12%
Table 4: Reconciliation of forward-looking GAAP financial measures to forward looking non-GAAP financial measures:
When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, it is difficult for the Company to anticipate the need for, or magnitude of, any presently unforeseen one-time restructuring expense or business acquisition costs. As a result, the Company has prepared the below reconciliation using estimates of reconciling items that are currently expected to be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. The Company is unable to include all reconciling items at this time without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to variability, complexity and limited visibility to events or conditions in future periods.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and GAAP diluted loss per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Low
High
GAAP net loss
$ (12)
$ (7)
Reconciling items (a)
$ 59
$ 59
Non-GAAP net income
$ 47
$ 52
GAAP diluted loss per share
$ (0.28)
$ (0.16)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.08
$ 1.20
(a) Reconciling items primarily include restructuring costs, acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, non-cash debt interest and amortization charges and the tax effect for such items.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in millions)
Low
High
GAAP net loss
$ (12)
$ (7)
Income tax (benefit) expense
$ 12
$ 13
Interest expense, net
$ 48
$ 48
Depreciation and amortization
$ 62
$ 66
EBITDA
$ 110
$ 121
Reconciling items (b)
$ 24
$ 24
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 135
$ 145
(b) Reconciling items primarily include restructuring costs, share-based compensation charges and the tax effect of all non-gaap reconciling items.
Reconciliation of GAAP contract gross margin to non-GAAP contract gross margin
GAAP contract gross margin
26%
Add: acquisition accounting depreciation and share-based compensation
3%
Non-GAAP contract gross margin
29%
Reconciliation of GAAP SG&A as a percentage of contract revenue to non-GAAP SG&A as a percentage of contract revenue
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expense
18%
Reconciling items (c)
(3%)
Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative Expense
15%
(c) Reconciling items primarily include acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation.
Table 5: Reconciliation of non-GAAP organic revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2017
2016
Consolidated Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 160,225
$ 102,838
Less: Euticals contract revenue
(49,976)
-
Non-GAAP: Organic Consolidated Contract Revenue
$ 110,249
$ 102,838
Non-GAAP: Organic Consolidated Contract Revenue Growth
7%
API Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 103,363
$ 54,369
Less: Euticals API contract revenue
(43,412)
-
Non-GAAP: Organic API Contract Revenue
$ 59,951
$ 54,369
Non-GAAP: Organic API Contract Revenue Growth
10%
DDS Contract Revenue, as reported
$ 29,166
$ 23,536
Less: Euticals DDS contract revenue
(1,404)
-
Non-GAAP: Organic DDS Contract Revenue
$ 27,762
$ 23,536
Non-GAAP: Organic DDS Contract Revenue Growth
18%