AMRI Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

ALBANY, New York, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AMRI (NASDAQ: AMRI) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and provided an update to its outlook for 2017.

Highlights:

First quarter total revenue of $163.8 million , up 55% from 2016

, up 55% from 2016 First quarter basic and diluted EPS $(0.25) ; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13

; non-GAAP diluted EPS of First quarter net loss of $(10.7) million ; non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million

; non-GAAP net income of First quarter adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million , up 83% from 2016

, up 83% from 2016 Company confirms 2017 financial guidance

Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion of these measures and reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Tables 1, 2 and 3.

"We delivered an excellent first quarter, driven by 56 percent growth in contract revenue, 7 percent on an organic basis, including double digit organic growth in our Discovery, Development and Analytical Services (DDS) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) businesses," said William S. Marth, AMRI's president and chief executive officer. "GAAP income from operations increased $6 million, a 150% increase quarter over quarter, and adjusted EBITDA increased $11 million, an 83% increase quarter over quarter, illustrating strong and efficient execution and leverage across our operations. We are confident that these trends will continue through the year and are maintaining our outlook for 2017, which includes 28% growth of contract revenue, 7% growth of organic contract revenue, and double digit earnings growth at the midpoint."

First Quarter 2017 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $163.8 million, an increase of 55%, compared to total revenue of $105.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2016.

Total contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $160.2 million, an increase of 56% compared to contract revenue of $102.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2016, and organic contract revenue increased 7%.

Contract gross margin was 23% for the first quarter of 2017, consistent with contract gross margin for the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP contract gross margin was 27% in the first quarter of 2017, consistent with the first quarter of 2016 and reflects increased gross margin within our Drug Product (DP) business, offset by the addition of Euticals' Fine Chemicals (FC) and API businesses.

Recurring royalty revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $3.6 million, an increase of 31% from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2016 due primarily to the addition of royalties resulting from our collaboration partner's sales of nitroprusside.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $33.4 million, up 36% from $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP SG&A expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $27.0 million, up 47% from $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2016, due largely to additional SG&A from the Euticals' acquisition and investments we have made in key support functions.

Net loss was $(10.7) million, or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $(10.1) million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $24.0 million, an increase of $11.0 million or 83%, compared to the first quarter of 2016.

At March 31, 2017, AMRI had cash and cash equivalents of $35.2 million, compared to $52.0 million at December 31, 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, we used cash of $6.4 million in operating activities primarily due to the timing of payments attributable to severance, employee compensation and benefits and payments to vendors that were primarily incurred and accrued as of December 31, 2016, as well as payments associated with increased inventory levels during the period. These outflows were partially offset by collections from customers during the period. We used cash of $4.1 million in investing activities, primarily attributable to $3.9 million of capital expenditures, and we used cash of $7.2 million in financing activities, primarily related to the principal payments of long-term debt of $4.0 million and net repayments on short-term borrowings of $2.0 million.



Segment Results

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

2017

2016













API Contract Revenue (1)

$ 103,364

$ 54,369

API Royalty Revenue

2,765

2,741

API Total Revenue

$ 106,129

$ 57,110













Cost of Contract Revenue (2)

$ 79,881

$ 40,666













Contract Gross Profit

$ 23,483

$ 13,703

Contract Gross Margin

22.7%

25.2%













Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (3)

$ 28,334

$ 17,239

Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (3)

27.4%

31.7%













Gross Profit (4)

$ 26,248

$ 16,444

Gross Margin (4)

24.7%

28.8%













Non-GAAP Gross Profit (3) (4)

$ 31,099

$ 19,980

Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3) (4)

29.3%

35.0%













(1) To conform to current year presentation, contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $333 related to medium-scale activities in our Wisconsin facility has been reclassified from API to DDS.

(2) To better align with underlying activities and to conform to current year presentation, cost of contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $142 previously classified as DDS has been reclassified to API.

(3) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

(4) Includes royalties

API contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased 90% compared to the first quarter of 2016, due to $43.4 million of incremental revenue from our Euticals' API business and organic growth.

API contract gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 3 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to gross margins attributable to Euticals as compared to our legacy API business. API non-GAAP contract gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 4 percentage points from the first quarter of 2016 also as a result of lower margins of Euticals' API business as compared to our legacy API business.

Discovery, Development and Analytical Services (DDS)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

2017

2016













DDS Contract Revenue (1)

$ 29,167

$ 23,536

Cost of Contract Revenue (2)

20,974

17,261

Contract Gross Profit

$ 8,193

$ 6,275

Contract Gross Margin

28.1%

26.7%













Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (3)

$ 8,627

$ 6,688

Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin(3)

29.6%

28.4%













(1) To conform to current year presentation, contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $333 related to medium-scale activities in our Wisconsin facility has been reclassified from API to DDS.





(2) To better align with underlying activities and to conform to current year presentation, cost of contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $249 previously classified as DDS has been reclassified to API ($142) and DP ($108).





(3) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

DDS contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased 24% compared to the first quarter of 2016, due primarily to strong growth in Discovery and Chemical Development. DDS contract gross margin increased 1 percentage point in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. DDS non-GAAP contract gross margin increased 1 percentage point to 30% in the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher discovery services and chemical development margins.

Drug Product (DP)





















Three Months Ended



March 31, (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

2017

2016









DP Contract Revenue

$ 22,534

$ 24,933 DP Royalty Revenue

$ 832

$ - DP Total Revenue

$ 23,366

$ 24,933









Cost of Contract Revenue (1)

17,322

21,436









Contract Gross Profit

$ 5,212

$ 3,497 Contract Gross Margin

23.1%

14.0%









Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (2)

$ 5,545

$ 3,837 Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (2)

24.6%

15.4%









Gross Profit (3)

$ 6,044

$ 3,497 Gross Margin (3)

25.9%

14.0%









Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) (3)

$ 6,377

$ 3,837 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) (3)

27.3%

15.4%









(1) To better align with underlying activities and to conform to current year presentation, cost of contract revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016 in the amount of $108 previously classified as DDS has been reclassified to DP.









(2) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.









(3) Includes royalties when applicable

DP contract revenue for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 10% compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to timing of shipments and planned site maintenance activities, partially offset by higher collaboration arrangement revenue. DP contract gross margin and non-GAAP contract gross margin for the first quarter 2017 both increased 9 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily driven by the strong operational performance at the Albuquerque, NM facility.

DP royalty revenue in the first quarter of 2017, reflects the addition of royalties resulting from our collaboration partner's sales of nitroprusside, which began in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Fine Chemicals (FC)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

2017

2016













FC Contract Revenue

$ 5,160

$ -

Cost of Contract Revenue

4,601

-

Contract Gross Profit

$ 559

-

Contract Gross Margin

10.8%

-













Non-GAAP Contract Gross Profit (1)

$ 746

-

Non-GAAP Contract Gross Margin (1)

14.5%

-













(1) Refer to Table 1 included in this release for the reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

FC is a new reporting segment for AMRI resulting from the acquisition of Euticals in July 2016. Consequently, there are no comparable amounts for the first quarter of 2016.

Financial Outlook

AMRI's guidance takes into account a number of factors, including expected financial results for 2017, anticipated tax rates, foreign currency fluctuations and shares outstanding.

AMRI's estimates for full year 2017 are consistent with estimates previously provided on February 21, 2017:

2017 Guidance





Total Revenue $710 to $740 million Add: Negative effect of foreign exchange (1%) Revenue growth, reported at the mid point 28% Less: Contributions from acquisitions (1) (15% to 16%) Revenue growth, organic (2) 7% DDS Contract revenue growth, organic 12% API Contract revenue growth, organic 8% DP Contract revenue growth, organic 8% FC Contract revenue growth, organic (28%) GAAP contract margin 26% Non-GAAP contract margin (3) ~29% GAAP R&D expense, as a percent of revenue 2% Non-GAAP R&D expense, as a percent of revenue 2% GAAP SG&A, as a percent of revenue 18% Non-GAAP SG&A, as a percent of revenue (3) 15% GAAP Net loss ($12) to ($7) million Non-GAAP Net income (3) $47 to $52 million Adjusted EBITDA (3) $135 to $145 million Adjusted EBITDA, as a percent of revenue (3) 19% to 20% GAAP diluted EPS ($0.28) to ($0.16) Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) (4) $1.08 to $1.20 Capital expenditures $35 to $40 million



Footnotes to Guidance Table





(1) Reflects the acquisition of Euticals which was completed in July 2016. (2) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions (Euticals) and foreign currency translation. (3) Refer to Table 4 included in this release for reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to forward looking GAAP financial measures. (4) Assumes tax rate of approximately 28% and 44 million shares outstanding.

First Quarter Results Conference Call

Albany Molecular Research,Inc. Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, December 31,



2017 2016







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,193 $ 52,000 Restricted cash

$ 243 $ 236 Accounts receivable, net

$ 139,705 $ 144,795 Royalty income receivable

$ 5,236 $ 3,486 Inventory

$ 174,043 $ 167,111 Total current assets

$ 385,150 $ 392,911 Property and equipment, net

$ 360,282 $ 364,806 Total assets

$ 1,163,529 $ 1,209,648







Total current liabilities

$ 167,012 $ 175,518 Long"'term debt, excluding current installments, net of unamortized

discount

$ 607,246 $ 604,476 Total liabilities

$ 866,730 $ 910,666 Total stockholders' equity

$ 296,799 $ 298,982 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,163,529 $ 1,209,648

Albany Molecular Research,Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





ThreeMonthsEnded



March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except for per share

data)

2017

2016









Contract revenue

$ 160,225

$ 102,838 Recurring royalties

3,597

2,741 Total revenue

163,822

105,579









Cost of contract revenue

122,778

79,363 Research and development

3,374

3,168 Selling, general and administrative

33,430

24,600 Restructuring and other charges

2,159

2,600 Total operating expenses

161,741

109,731









Income (loss) from operations

2,081

(4,152)









Interest expense, net

(12,830)

(7,136) Other expense, net

(793)

(997)









Loss before income taxes

(11,542)

(12,285)









Income tax benefit

(850)

(2,218)









Net loss

$ (10,692)

$ (10,067)









Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.25)

$ (0.29)









Weighted avg. BASIC shares outstanding

42,385

34,718









Weighted avg. DILUTED shares outstanding

43,349

35,702

Table 1: Reconciliation of three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 contract gross profit and contract gross margin to the non-GAAP financial measures of contract gross profit and non-GAAP contract gross margin.













Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,





2017

2016











Consolidated Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 160,225

$ 102,838 Consolidated Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

122,778

79,363 Consolidated Contract Gross Profit, as reported

37,447

23,475











add: Share-based compensation expense

319

279 add: Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

-

3,310 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

5,486

700 Non-GAAP Consolidated Contract Gross Profit

$ 43,252

$ 27,764 Consolidated Contract Gross Margin, as reported

23.4%

22.8% Non-GAAP Consolidated Contract Gross Margin

27.0%

27.0%























DDS Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 29,167

$ 23,536 DDS Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

20,974

17,261 DDS Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

8,193

6,275











add: Share-based compensation expense

135

134 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation

299

279 Non-GAAP DDS Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 8,627

$ 6,688 DDS Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

28.1%

26.7% Non-GAAP DDS Segment Contract Gross Margin

29.6%

28.4%























API Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 103,364

$ 54,369 API Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

79,881

40,666 API Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

23,483

13,703











add: Share-based compensation expense

113

91 add: Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

-

3,310 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

4,738

135 Non-GAAP API Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 28,334

$ 17,239 API Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

22.7%

25.2% Non-GAAP API Segment Contract Gross Margin

27.4%

31.7%























DP Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 22,534

$ 24,933 DP Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

17,322

21,436 DP Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

5,212

3,497











add: Share-based compensation expense

71

54 add: Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

262

286 Non-GAAP DP Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 5,545

$ 3,837 DP Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

23.1%

14.0% Non-GAAP DP Segment Contract Gross Margin

24.6%

15.4%























FC Segment Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 5,160

$ - FC Segment Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

4,601

- FC Segment Contract Gross Profit, as reported

559

-











add: Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

187

- Non-GAAP FC Segment Contract Gross Profit

$ 746

$ - FC Segment Contract Gross Margin, as reported

10.8%

- Non-GAAP FC Segment Contract Gross Margin

14.5%

-

Table 2: Reconciliation of select financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016:

(Dollars in thousands, except for per share data)





















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2017

2016









Consolidated net loss, as reported

(10,692)

(10,067) Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

8,588

2,268 Non-cash interest and amortization charges

5,063

2,772 Income tax effects of Non-GAAP adjustments

(2,974)

(3,447) Share-based compensation expense

2,355

2,140 Restructuring and other charges

2,159

1,458 Non-recurring professional fees

840

- Business acquisition costs

264

2,174 ERP implementation costs

141

623 Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

-

3,310 Acquisition accounting depreciation adjustments in restructuring

-

1,142 Non-GAAP net income

$ 5,744

$ 2,373



















Consolidated Basic loss per share, as reported

$ (0.25)

$ (0.29) Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments

0.39

0.36 Non-GAAP Basic earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.07



















Consolidated Diluted loss per share, as reported

$ (0.25)

$ (0.29) Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments

0.38

0.36 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13

$ 0.07



















Consolidated Cost of Contract Revenue, as reported

$ 122,778

$ 79,363 Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

(5,486)

(700) Share-based compensation expense

(319)

(279) Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

-

(3,310) Non-GAAP Cost of Contract Revenue

$ 116,973

$ 75,074



















Consolidated Selling, general and administrative, as reported

$ 33,430

$ 24,600 Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization

(3,102)

(1,568) Share-based compensation expense

(2,036)

(1,861) Non-recurring professional fees

(840)

- Business acquisition costs

(264)

(2,174) ERP implementation costs

(141)

(623) Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative

$ 27,047

$ 18,374



















Consolidated Interest expense, as reported

$ 12,830

$ 7,136 Non-cash interest and amortization charges

(5,063)

(1,142) Non-GAAP Interest expense

$ 7,767

$ 5,994

Table 3: Reconciliation of the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 net loss to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA:















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2017

2016 Net loss, as reported

$ (10,692)

$ (10,067) Depreciation and amortization

16,857

8,524 Interest expense, net

12,830

7,136 Income tax benefit

(850)

(2,218) EBITDA

18,145

3,375 Share-based compensation expense

2,355

2,140 Restructuring and other charges

2,159

1,458 Non-recurring professional fees

887

- Business acquisition costs

264

2,174 ERP Implementation costs

141

623 Acquisition accounting inventory adjustments

-

3,310 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 23,951

$ 13,080









Adjusted EBITDA Margin:







Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue

15%

12%

Table 4: Reconciliation of forward-looking GAAP financial measures to forward looking non-GAAP financial measures:

When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, it is difficult for the Company to anticipate the need for, or magnitude of, any presently unforeseen one-time restructuring expense or business acquisition costs. As a result, the Company has prepared the below reconciliation using estimates of reconciling items that are currently expected to be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. The Company is unable to include all reconciling items at this time without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to variability, complexity and limited visibility to events or conditions in future periods.









Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and GAAP diluted loss per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Low

High GAAP net loss $ (12)

$ (7) Reconciling items (a) $ 59

$ 59 Non-GAAP net income $ 47

$ 52







GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.28)

$ (0.16) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.08

$ 1.20







(a) Reconciling items primarily include restructuring costs, acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, non-cash debt interest and amortization charges and the tax effect for such items.















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in millions)

Low

High GAAP net loss $ (12)

$ (7) Income tax (benefit) expense $ 12

$ 13 Interest expense, net $ 48

$ 48 Depreciation and amortization $ 62

$ 66 EBITDA $ 110

$ 121 Reconciling items (b) $ 24

$ 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135

$ 145







(b) Reconciling items primarily include restructuring costs, share-based compensation charges and the tax effect of all non-gaap reconciling items.







Reconciliation of GAAP contract gross margin to non-GAAP contract gross margin







GAAP contract gross margin 26%



Add: acquisition accounting depreciation and share-based compensation 3%



Non-GAAP contract gross margin 29%











Reconciliation of GAAP SG&A as a percentage of contract revenue to non-GAAP SG&A as a percentage of contract revenue







GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expense 18%



Reconciling items (c) (3%)



Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative Expense 15%











(c) Reconciling items primarily include acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation.

Table 5: Reconciliation of non-GAAP organic revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016: