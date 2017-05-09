Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market Worth 1,721.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market by Component Type (Client Side, Server Side, and Professional Services), User Type (Large Enterprises and SMES), Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 289.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,721.3 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.9%.

The major forces driving the Internet of Things Operating Systems Market include the increasing traction for emergence of technologies, such as cloud computing and mobility. Moreover, adoption by the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) is populating the growth of the IoT operating systems. The reason being, SMEs always look for operating systems to focus on developing a systematic approach for organizations and becoming more proactive toward their business operations.

Client side is the fastest growing component in the IoT operating systems market during the forecast period

The client side architecture of IoT operating systems is designed to provide a consolidated view of the processed and analyzed data. The client side interface has the ability to discover the services provided by the server, which is also called as service discovery. Using the service discovery, users can choose a particular service from a sensor.

Smart building and home automation application is expected to hold the largest market share in the IoT operating systems market during the forecast period

Building intelligence starts with monitoring and controlling information services, known as the smart building automation system. Automated processes make use of real-time IoT information from users, systems, and devices, to optimize resource efficiency, reduce costs and risks, and improve the visibility of operations. Smart building IoT applications are readily available in the market today; moreover, equipment manufacturers are also ready to add value to IoT. With the availability of advanced operating systems for IoT devices, the automation technology is gaining traction in home automation solutions.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share in the IoT operating systems market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Internet of Things Operating Systems Market from 2017 to 2022. This region has the major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering the companies to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of modern technologies. Smart digitalization across industry verticals, increasing adoption of smart connected devices, and technological advancements are fueling the growth of IoT operating systems market in North America. The global automotive carmakers and manufacturers, and their tier 1 suppliers in the region have adopted Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) as a common virtualization platform, on which, they integrate the software complexity and reduce the number of Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

The major vendors in the Internet of Things Operating Systems Market include Google Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation, ESOL Co ltd, Blackberry ltd., ARM ltd., Wittenstein, ENEA AB, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Green Hills Software, SysGo Ag, Wind River, Kaspersky lab, and Canonical Ltd.

