Global Composite Process Materials Market is Likely to Witness a Robust CAGR of 7.2% Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Composite Process Materials Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), by Material Type (Vacuum Bagging Film, Release Liner, Peel Ply, Breathers & Bleeders, and Others), by Application Type (Prepreg Manufacturing, Prepreg Layup Process, Infusion Process, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the process materials market in the global composites industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Process Materials Market in the Global CompositesIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global composite process materials market offers an impressive growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach US$ 1,182.6 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the relevant industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of process materials in the global composites industry. The author of the report cited Higher usage of composite materials in the next generation aircraft, such as B787, A350XWB and C Series, with an increased penetration of prepreg materials; increasing penetration of composite materials in the automotive industries, mainly in luxury and electric vehicles with an increased demand for infusion and prepreg layup processes; and sustainable growth in the wind energy as some of the factors driving the demand for process materials in the composites industry.

Prepreg manufacturing is expected to remain the most dominant application in the market over the next five years and is also likely to remain the fastest growing segment. The usage of prepreg is increasing in many industries, such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, and sports & leisure which is driving the demand for composite process materials. There is also a healthy growth expected for the material from VARTM process based applications in the composites industry.

Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest consumer of composite process materials during the forecast period. High use of prepreg to manufacture structural components is the prime driver of these materials in the industry. However, automotive industry is projected to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by increasing penetration of composites in vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency for achieving stringent government regulations, such as CAFÉ standards.

Based on material type, release liners are expected to remain the largest material type in the composite process materials market. This material type is also projected to witness the highest growth during the same period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite process materials during the forecast period. The region is the world's manufacturing capital of composites manufacturing with the presence of many big to small composite part molders. The region is also the hub of prepreg manufacturing with the presence of almost all the major prepreg manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing composite process materials market in the same period. High growth of composites, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraftand shift of prepreg plants to Asian countries are some of the key whys and wherefores behind high growth in the Asia-Pacific's market.

The key composite process material manufacturers are Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Cytec Solvay Group, Mondi Plc, Loparex LLC, The 3M Company, Sappi Limited, Wausau Paper, Lintec Corporation, and Gascogne Laminates. New product development, regional expansion, and long-term relation with customers are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global composite process materials market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Composite Process Materials Market by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Process Materials Market by Material Type:

Vacuum Bagging Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Release Liner (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Peel Ply (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Breathers & Bleeders (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Process Materials Market by Application Type:

Prepreg Manufacturing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Prepreg Layup Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

VARTM Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Process Materials Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the United Kingdom , Russia , and Rest of the Europe )

Asia - Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

- Pacific Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Middle-East , Latin America , and Others)

