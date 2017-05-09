

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The market is awaiting the JOLTS reports, Wholesale Trade Data, as well as a few Fed speeches scheduled for Tuesday. The impact of French elections are almost over and other political developments have negligible role for the day. Earlier trading direction of U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might open in a positive note. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 27 points, the S&P 500 futures were inching up 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 3.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Monday after a lackluster session. The major averages all ended the day showing moves of less than a tenth of a percent. The Dow inched up 5.34 points to 21,012.28, the Nasdaq edged up 1.90 points to 6,102.66 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.09 points to 2,399.38.



On the economic front, the National Federation of Independent Business or NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index for April was issued at 6.00 am ET. The previous level was 104.7.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for March will be published at 10.00 am ET.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade data for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, while it grew 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. The prior week store sales grew 2.3 percent.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will deliver remarks at the MN High Tech Spring Conference in Minneapolis, with audience Q&A at 9.00 am ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will be the Keynote Speaker at the Risk Management for Commercial Real Estate Conference being held at the NYU Stern School of Business in New York, New York at 1.00 pm ET.



Three year Federal Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to speak at the Dallas Regional Chamber Lower Middle Market Investment Summit in Dallas, with audience and media Q&A at 4.15 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Continental AG Tuesday lifted its sales forecast for fiscal 2017 to more than 43.5 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of more than 43 billion euros. In its first quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent rose 2.1 percent to 750 million euros. Earnings per share were 3.75 euros, compared to 3.67 euros in the previous year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. announced a surge in first quarter net income attributable to the company to $22.9 million from $8.3 million last year. On per ADS basis, earnings were $2.18, up from $0.80 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $24.8 million or $2.36 per ADS. Revenue for the quarter climbed to $83.8 million from $57.7 million in the previous year.



Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. reported fiscal 2016 net loss attributable to the parent of 198.5 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 72.6 billion yen. The net loss reflected the fuel economy issue in the first half. Revenues of 1.91 trillion yen declined 16 percent from 2.27 trillion yen last year.



Asian stocks fell from a two-year high on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended flat in thin trading. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index recouped earlier losses to end 1.91 points or 0.06 percent higher at 3,080.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 311.12 points or 1.27 percent at 24,889.03.



Japanese shares lost some momentum after a sharp rally in the previous session. The Nikkei average slipped 52.70 points or 0.26 percent to 19,843 after hitting a 17-month high the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent lower at 1,581.77.



Australian shares fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 31 points or 0.53 percent to 5,839.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 23.30 points or 0.40 percent at 5,874.50.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 18.03 points or 0.33 percent, the German DAX is adding 70.55 points or 0.56 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 41.15 points or 0.56 percent and the Swiss Market Index is improving 49.73 points or 0.55 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.48 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX