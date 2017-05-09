

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced, on a non-GAAP basis, the company now expects 2017 profit per share in the range of $15.85 - $16.35, and revenue in a range of $15.80 to $16.00 billion. GAAP loss per share is expected within a range of $9.70 - $10.20.



For the first quarter 2017, the company reported a GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of $906.0 million, primarily due to amortization, research and development related charges and in-process research and development impairments. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income from continuing operations in the quarter was $1.6 billion, a decrease of 7 percent versus prior year quarter, impacted by higher operating expenses. Total net revenues were $3.6 billion, a 5 percent increase versus prior year quarter.



'2017 is a pivotal year for Allergan, and we started with a solid, well-executed first quarter. Many of our key brands continued to deliver significant year-over-year growth, led by BOTOX, our JUVÉDERM Collection of fillers, our Regenerative Medicine business, LINZESS and Lo LOESTRIN. We also saw strong performance from our newer launch products. We recently completed the acquisitions of LifeCell and ZELTIQ,' said Brent Saunders, Chairman and CEO of Allergan.



