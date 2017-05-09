

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the seventh successive month in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.1 percent climb in March. The measure has been rising since January 2016.



Transport costs grew 7.8 percent annually in April and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.0 percent from March, when it gained by 1.1 percent.



