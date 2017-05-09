KONECRANES PLC Managers' Transactions May 9, 2017 at 14.30 EET



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ottola, Teo Position: Chief Financial Officer ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20170508230056_5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Konecranes Oyj LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-08 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 17 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 191 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 2 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 74 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 199 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 96 Unit price: 37.80000 Euro Volume: 95 Unit price: 37.81000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.81000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.81000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 37.82000 Euro Volume: 120 Unit price: 37.83000 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 37.83000 Euro Volume: 117 Unit price: 37.83000 Euro Volume: 24 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 276 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 276 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 24 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 70 Unit price: 37.91000 Euro Volume: 112 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 18 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 91 Unit price: 37.90000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.91000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 37.91000 Euro Volume: 174 Unit price: 37.91000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.91000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 37.91000 Euro Volume: 18 Unit price: 38.24000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 38.24000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 92 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 128 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 38.21000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 38.20000 Euro Volume: 97 Unit price: 38.22000 Euro Volume: 122 Unit price: 38.24000 Euro Volume: 669 Unit price: 38.33000 Euro Volume: 1 Unit price: 38.33000 Euro Volume: 103 Unit price: 38.50000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 38.00038 Euro



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



