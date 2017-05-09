South Africa Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 including Processed Milk, Yoghurt, Cheese, Ice Cream, Butter, Flavored Milk and Milk Powder - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South Africa Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - Innovation Coupled with Acquisitions by Dairy Product Manufacturers is Likely to Drive Market" report to their offering.

This report South Africa Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - Innovation Coupled with Acquisitions by Dairy Product Manufacturers is Likely to Drive Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the dairy product market in South Africa.

The report includes the market share contributed by the sales of different dairy products including processed milk, yoghurt, cheese, ice cream, butter, flavored milk and milk powder. The study also enlists the key market indicators which include consumption per capita, total consumption and production, average per unit and price, and import and export data by value and by quantity.

Trends and developments and regulatory framework are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall South Africa dairy product market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Competititve Scenario in South Africa Dairy Product Market

South Africa Dairy Product Market Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology



3. Africa Dairy Product Market, 2013 - 2015



4. South Africa Dairy Product Market

4.1. South Africa Dairy Product Market Overview, 2013-2015



5. South Africa Dairy Product Market Segmentation (ice Cream, Processed milk, Yoghurt, Cheese, Butter, Flavored Milk, and Milk Powder) 2013-2015



6. Trends and Development in South Africa Dairy Product Market



7. Regulatory Framework of South Africa Dairy Product Market



8. Competitive Landscape of South Africa Dairy Product Market

8.1. Market Share

8.1.1. South Africa Processed Milk Market, 2015

8.1.2. South Africa Yoghurt Market, 2015

8.1.3. South Africa Cheese Market, 2015

8.1.4. South Africa Ice Cream Market, 2015

8.1.5. South Africa Milk Powder Market, 2015

8.1.6. South Africa Butter Market, 2015

8.1.7. South Africa Flavored milk Market, 2015

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Clover Industries Limited

8.2.2. Danone SA (Pty) Ltd

8.2.3. Parmalat SA (Pty) Ltd

8.2.4. Nestle

8.2.5. Dairybelle (Pty) Ltd

8.2.6. Unilever Ltd



9. South Africa Dairy Product Market Future Outlook And Projections

9.1. South Africa Dairy Product Market, 2016-2020

9.2. Analyst Recommendation



10. Macroeconomic Factors In South Africa Dairy Product Market

10.1. Population Growth in South Africa

10.2. Milk Production in South Africa

10.3. Dairy Product Consumption in South Africa



