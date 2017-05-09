

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.51 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $1.69 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $59.79 million. This was up from $56.63 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.51 Mln. vs. $1.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $59.79 Mln vs. $56.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX