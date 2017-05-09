Navetti is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certified and SOC Compliant

STOCKHOLM, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Navetti, a global leader in price optimization systems, is pleased to announce that since 1st of March 2017, the Information Security Management System (ISMS) for its internationally acclaimed Navetti PricePoint' platform is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Pricing systems handle sensitive data. As a leader in systems and solutions for price optimization and operational pricing, data and information security is paramount for Navetti. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard by International Standardization Organization (ISO) is widely recognized as the most prestigious industry standard for information security management. This specific standard covers the security of customer assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted to Navetti by third parties. The certification means that Navetti has demonstrated that it has documented, standardized and audited processes that meet or exceed the levels specified by the ISO.

In addition, the Service Organization Control (SOC) compliance means that Navetti ensures governance and control over financial reporting, security management, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of the system data. Our solution complies with SOC1 and SOC 2, type 2.

ABOUT NAVETTI

Navetti offers a unique combination of advanced price optimization software and consulting expertise. Navetti PricePoint' is the acclaimed software suite, an essential tool for day-to-day price optimization across all aspects of pricing strategy. This is supported by the expertise of the consultants at Navetti Consult' that help customers achieve increased profits faster through insightful value-based pricing strategies and rapid system deployment. Originally developed to solve the complex pricing challenges in large international B2B markets, Navetti's approach of Operational Pricing is today equally at home in B2C e-commerce applications, as demonstrated by a large and growing number of blue-chip customers.

ABOUT ISO/IEC 27001:2013

For more details about ISO/IEC 27001:2013, please visit

https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html

