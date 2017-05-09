

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $0.78 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $5.46 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $142.70 million. This was up from $120.20 million last year.



Calgon Carbon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.78 Mln. vs. $5.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -85.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $142.70 Mln vs. $120.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.7%



