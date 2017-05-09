sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,806 Euro		+0,115
+0,91 %
WKN: 873275 ISIN: US1296031065 Ticker-Symbol: CNA 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CALGON CARBON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALGON CARBON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,913
13,317
13:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALGON CARBON CORPORATION
CALGON CARBON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALGON CARBON CORPORATION12,806+0,91 %