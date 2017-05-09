

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp (SYNL) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $0.22 million, or $0.03 per share. This was higher than $0.21 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $42.20 million. This was up from $36.31 million last year.



Synalloy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.22 Mln. vs. $0.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Revenue (Q1): $42.20 Mln vs. $36.31 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%



