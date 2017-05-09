

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production grew for the second straight month in March, while retail sales growth rebounded, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 5.9 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 4.7 percent gain in February.



The increase in March was mainly driven by a 9.9 percent surge in manufacturing production. Mining and quarrying output registered a growth of 3.7 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in March, following a 3.9 percent rise in the prior month.



In an another report, the statistical agency revealed that retail sales, excluding automobile trade climbed 5.9 percent annually in March, well above the 3.8 percent gain in February. Sales have been rising since February 2016.



Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew 7.3 percent and those of non-food products, except fuel surged by 13.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.8 percent from February, when it rose by 0.9 percent.



