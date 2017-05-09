

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $134.24 million, or $1.25 per share. This was down from $139.46 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 23.0% to $188.1 million. This was down from $244.2 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $134.24 Mln. vs. $139.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.6% -Revenue (Q1): $188.1 Mln vs. $244.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -23.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 - $5.30



