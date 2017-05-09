

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher for a second session Tuesday morning, amid signs that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan well into 2018.



OPEC could deepen output cuts past the current 1.8 million barrels daily, four delegates told Bloomberg.



Still, surging U.S. production may offset any action from the cartel. Baker Hughes has reported domestic drillers added rigs for sixteen weeks in a row.



Demand hopes were raised as centrist Emmanuel Macron beat far-right candidate Marie Le Pen in the crucial French election.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 5 cents at $46.46 a barrel, staying away from last week's yearly low near $45.



Traders are looking ahead to the weekly oil inventories data from both the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration. The EIA reported oil stockpile slipped less than forecast last week, holding near record highs.



