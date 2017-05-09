ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Ingo Money, a leader in real-time push payments technology, today announced that its Ingo Instant Payments solution earned a Silver Award as the Platform as a Service New Product of the Year and a Bronze Award as the FinTech New Product of the Year.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration for The American Business Awards, the nation's premier business awards program. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the year's best new products with an American Business Award," said Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards. "To be selected from amongst thousands of deserving nominees is a validation of our team and technology, and demonstrates the opportunity ahead to serve the overwhelming consumer and business demand for instant money."

The Ingo Instant Payments gateway enables companies and banks to deliver instant, safe-to-spend funds directly into customer accounts. This "push payments in a box" solution offers instant access to more than four billion consumer accounts as well as all required compliance and security checks through one, simple API integration.

Ingo Money has funded over $10 billion in transactions from multiple use cases including cash, checks and digital disbursements.

About Ingo Money

Ingo© Money is the instant money company. Founded in 2001 with a mission to digitize the paper check, our push payments technology enables businesses and banks to disburse instant, safe-to-spend funds to more than four billion consumer debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. This transformation of traditional payments helps businesses reduce cost and delays while dramatically improving the consumer experience. Headquartered in Atlanta, you can learn more at ingomoney.com/enterprise, or follow us on LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter.

