HARRISON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK: KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announces the installation of a second micro market location at the University of California, San Diego campus last week.

The new location, which is expected to service over 100 employees, was installed after the first micro market on campus saw tremendous success. If the micro market model continues to be profitable, further locations will be installed.

Many companies have achieved great success after gaining traction with college markets. Upon graduation, many students go on to work for large companies, and their demand for micro markets could lead to greater market acceptance for One Step Vending's unique business model in the corporate world.

"We are excited to see our markets performing so well in a university setting, and we hope to see some crossover into the business world as the students move on to their careers and request micro markets in their workplaces," said CEO Daniel Garfinkel.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisitions of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

About Corporate Refreshment Services- SD Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS- SD Micro Markets, Inc., provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

