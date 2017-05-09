LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. The Marijuana Legalization Company (OTC PINK: FRLF) announces it has filed the application on Monday May 8th to uplist Freedom Leaf's stock to the OTCQB Venture Market trading platform.

"We are very pleased to announce our uplisting to the OTC Quote Board," said Clifford J. Perry, Freedom Leaf, Inc. President and CEO.

"This achievement is an integral part of our business plan and reflects our ongoing commitment to building a solid and profitable Company that delivers long term shareholder value. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, broaden and diversify our investor base, and increase the liquidity of our common stock."

Freedom Leaf is constantly seeking new ventures that will increase our exposure in all aspects of the booming international cannabis / hemp markets and related industries. "Uplisting to the OTCQB coupled with our growth strategy will facilitate our ability to do this.

"The Freedom Leaf Network media platform will build our database," says Cliff Perry, "as we utilize our media platforms as a funnel that brings in deal flow."

Freedom Leaf targets acquisitions of high growth and niche companies. Our strategy is to identify select technology companies and companies that are involved in cannabis and industrial hemp genetics, intellectual property, bioscience, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical product development.

FRLF provides these companies with the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion; also an equity exit and liquidity strategy for Investors, Freedom Leaf provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by continually adding assets and holdings. Freedom Leaf, Inc. is led by a strong, talented collection of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

Freedom Leaf Executives Complete Trips to Canada, Spain, Israel, Germany, Netherlands and Florida, USA to Outline Plans for Domestic and International Growth.

Following these meetings, Perry explained, "These trips confirmed our view that there are major opportunities for Freedom Leaf outside of North America, even as we are expanding our US activities. Over the next few weeks, we will be announcing a number of important additions to our staffing and our strategic alliances abroad."

Recently, Freedom Leaf has reported major increases in revenue from sales and licensing:

Freedom Leaf, Inc. Files 8-K Announcing Agreement To License Its Brand Of Publications, Products And Services In The State Of Florida For $250,000 Licensing Fee

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) Makes Sharp Inroads To Increase Revenue Through Exclusive Distribution Contracts And Newly Developed Proprietary Skin Care And Breathable Vapor Product lines

Hemp, Inc. Purchases CO2 Supercritical Extraction Unit for CBD Oil Production

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

