FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dataguise to its 2017 Big Data 100 list. Now in its fifth year, the annual list recognizes Dataguise and the innovations it brings to market that help businesses minimize the risks associated with data privacy and compliance while maximizing the business value of big data insights. Dataguise DgSecure delivers a simple, powerful solution for sensitive data governance that detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, both on premises and in the cloud -- and was the industry's first to support big data repositories such as Hadoop.

Businesses are constantly grappling with the exploding volume, speed, variety, and exposure of information they produce and utilize on a daily basis to remain competitive. Solution providers are on a never-ending quest to tame this big data with innovative tools, technologies and services that can convert it into meaningful, usable statistics. In response to this challenge, the CRN editorial team has identified the IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics and infrastructure technologies, data security, and services. The resulting Big Data 100 list is a valuable guide for solution providers seeking out key big data technology suppliers.

DgSecure by Dataguise enables businesses to take complete ownership of sensitive data across all source types within the enterprise, from big data platforms and relational databases to structured and unstructured data repositories on premises and in the cloud. The complete sensitive data governance solution delivers powerful data security and compliance capabilities that include detection, protection, monitoring, and auditing of sensitive data and data access activities to prevent a data breach or failed audit. For global enterprises that handle the personal data of EU citizens but still want to perform big data analytics for superior customer insights, Dataguise DgSecure can provide the necessary first step for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- and help companies maintain compliance beyond the May 2018 deadline.

"Businesses everywhere are faced with managing information streams of unprecedented volume and complexity, requiring more powerful and efficient tools than ever before for capturing, storing, organizing, securing and analyzing data," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to present the 2017 Big Data 100, a list of vendors whose ingenuity and creative problem-solving have introduced remarkable new ways to help solution providers tackle this mammoth task. Congratulations to these big data aces, who have not only kept pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the data management field, but also innovated and challenged the status quo."

Each year, CRN honors the Top 100 Big Data Solutions in an effort to help solution providers navigate the growing big data marketplace and identify the best new technology solutions and tools emerging in big data analytics hardware, software, and applications. Winners are named across multiple categories and chosen based on data and information gathered from both solution provider nominations and the CRN editorial team.

"Ensuring data privacy in a world gripped by tighter regulations governing information security is a top priority for businesses today," said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development, Dataguise. "CRN's recognition of our efforts is a testament to our success in the industry. The business advantages of leveraging the full breadth of data available in the enterprise is becoming increasingly important, but is only possible if the proper precautions are taken to eliminate the possibility of a breach or compliance violation. DgSecure clears the way for such concerns as organizations seek to gain more out of leveraging big data for business."

Coverage of the Top 100 Big Data Products for 2017 is featured in the May issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/bigdata100

Tweet This: @Dataguise Named to CRN's Top 100 Big Data Products of 2017 -- http://bit.ly/1PzF3FJ -- bigdata

Resources:

Follow Dataguise on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on LinkedIn at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dataguise

Follow Dataguise on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/dataguise

Contact Dataguise directly at: http://www.dataguise.com/contact_us/

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

Agency Contact:

Joe Austin

The Ventana Group

(818) 332-6166

Email Contact



