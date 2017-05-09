PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Enghouse Interactive today announced the expansion of its relationship with NEC Canada, marked by the immediate availability of UNIVERGE BLUE Business Cloud Services Contact Center, which is based on the Enghouse Interactive Contact Center: Service Provider ("CCSP"), by NEC Canada Inc.

UNIVERGE® BLUE is an enterprise-grade, all-in-one Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, built and maintained in the cloud by NEC. Having invested significant resources in a nationwide infrastructure, NEC Canada manages deployments from end to end, using its own storage, UCaaS, and software-defined network. The comprehensive NEC stack, reinforced by more than 115 years' experience, provides an unmatched level of reliability.

Available through NEC Canada's 80+ partners, the multi-channel cloud contact center offering is a noteworthy addition to an already robust UCaaS platform. As demand for customer experience solutions continues to grow across vertical markets, so does the opportunity for NEC Canada's partners to create sustainable new revenue streams.

"A contact center with a robust feature set, full redundancy and seamless third party application integration was once an option for only the most well-heeled enterprise; the cloud model together with CCSP makes this easily available to all businesses regardless of size," said Don Stewart, Vice President of Sales, NEC Canada Inc.

One of Canada's foremost telecom and technology management consultants, Ronald Pickett, president and founder, RDM Management Group, and past Executive Vice President of the Canadian Telecommunications Consultant's Association, commented that, "Univerge Blue Business Cloud Contact Center is a game-changer that will have a truly disruptive impact on the industry. The Canadian market has never had access to an enterprise-grade contact center that is not only omni-channel, but also available at a price point that's highly competitive for any size organization."

"Partners, resellers and agents should cheer as the size of their potential customer base just multiplied exponentially. Backed by two powerhouses in NEC and Enghouse Interactive, I believe it's a winner, and so will businesses across the country," continued Ronald.

Cloud solutions shift the financial burden from crippling capital expenditures needed for legacy technology, to a monthly subscription model that drastically lowers price points and barriers to entry. Contact centers become empowered with the flexibility, agility and scalability conducive to growth, available on an as-needed basis.

"Cloud-based solutions appeal to organizations for various reasons, but in the context of today's contact center environment, the ability to support the 'agent anywhere' model is a critical benefit driving as-a-service adoption, as well as a factor in the decline of legacy solutions," added Stewart. "UNIVERGE BLUE Business Cloud Services Contact Center caters to this reality, which is quite prevalent in Canada where agents who reside outside expensive urban markets like Toronto and Montreal, often work remotely."

Each UNIVERGE Blue Business Cloud Services Contact Center tenant is managed inside NEC's geographically redundant datacenters, mitigating potential security risks from agents connecting remotely on personal devices.

"In addition to amazing new technologies reshaping the way we work and communicate, the past 18 months has brought unprecedented volatility to the contact center market that not only set an entire industry on edge, but also forced businesses to evaluate longstanding relationships with their technology partners and investments," said Jacki Tessmer, Vice President, Cloud and Service Provider Strategy, Enghouse Interactive. "In contrast, NEC represents financial stability and a level of trust accrued over a century in business. We are honored to expand our relationship with NEC and excited to be part of their continued success."

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.

ABOUT NEC CANADA Inc.

NEC is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $25 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.neccanada.com.

