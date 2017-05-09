TORONTO, ON and BUFFALO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Crosslake Fibre Inc. announces today its plans to build a new submarine fibre-optic cable from Toronto, Canada to Buffalo, New York through Lake Ontario. The cable will be the first submarine cable system across Lake Ontario to directly connect Toronto and the United States.

"We are excited to announce this project publicly as it's a very unique build," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "The cable system will help fuel the massive and growing demands for wholesale bandwidth and cloud connectivity in the Greater Toronto Area and the Buffalo Niagara Region."

The Crosslake Fibre cable will have a high fibre count and be physically diverse from other routes between Toronto and Buffalo while being shorter in length. The shorter length also enables lower latency connectivity between Toronto and other markets in the United States in addition to Buffalo.

Crosslake will own and operate the system as an independent operator, giving the company flexibility to provide innovative commercial solutions to customers. The company will offer dark fibre and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers and ultra low latency services to financial networks.

The targeted ready-for-service (RFS) date for the cable system is September 2018. "Over the last seven months, we have made tremendous progress on the key aspects of the project, including permitting, sales, and financing," continues Cunningham. "Our approach of partnering with industry-leading firms has positioned Crosslake to execute this project as planned."

For more information, please visit http://www.crosslakefibre.ca. Follow Crosslake Fibre on Twitter @CrosslakeFibre.

About Crosslake Fibre Inc.

Crosslake Fibre was established to develop fibre-optic projects throughout Canada. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. Crosslake Fibre's leading project is its Lake Ontario project to construct a new subsea cable from Toronto, Canada to Buffalo, New York. For additional information, see www.crosslakefibre.ca.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3137020



Contact:



Crosslake Fibre

Mike Cunningham

Email Contact

+1 416 613-6200



For Media Inquiries, please contact:



Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

866-695-3629 ext. 13

Email Contact



