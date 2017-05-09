SAN DIEGO, CA and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- CSA Travel Protection, a leading provider of travel insurance, today announced that it is rebranding to Generali Global Assistance. This corporate initiative is part of a broader organizational program to rebrand several Europ Assistance business lines in the United States to Generali Global Assistance. Europ Assistance is part of the Generali Group, one of the world's largest insurance groups.

As Generali Global Assistance, the Company will be able to fully leverage the global scale and resources of one of the strongest and most successful corporations in the world. Further, the rebrand supports Generali Global Assistance's North American business growth and aligns its operations as the company continues to expand its global leadership position in the insurance industry.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO, Generali Global Assistance North America commented on today's news, "This is another exciting step our company has taken to bring our global solutions and talents directly to our clients. In the U.S. travel insurance space, our partnership capabilities and service to customers is unrivaled -- now having the global scale and resources of one of the 50 largest companies in the world puts us even further ahead in the quest to provide cutting-edge solutions to our business partners and end-clients."

Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance & Assistance Services

Products and solutions carrying the CSA Travel Protection name will be transitioned over time to fall under the Generali Global Assistance brand, while retaining and enhancing the offerings and services to its customers that it has established over the past 25 years. Generali Global Assistance offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance products and assistance services that protect consumers against risks associated with travel and helps resolve issues that may arise. These services span the entire travel insurance value chain, including underwriting, product design, commercial delivery and claims administration. Several new and enhanced travel insurance plans under the Generali Global Assistance brand are being launched in the U.S. marketplace shortly.

Chris Carnicelli concluded, "Our travel insurance and emergency assistance services unit has long been recognized for our uncompromising commitment to our customer's peace of mind. We are committed to growing our leadership position in the travel insurance industry, and as such, we are continually improving the value we bring to our customers. Backed by the global resources and strength of Generali Group, we are in an even better position to enhance our value proposition."

Serious issues while traveling happen more often than consumers realize. One in six U.S. adults reported having to cut a trip short or change travel plans, and of those affected, only 22% had travel insurance to protect their investment, according to a recent U.S. Travel Insurance Association survey. With a Generali Global Assistance travel protection plan, travelers can be reimbursed for unused, pre-paid, nonrefundable trip costs if they need to cancel or interrupt a vacation for a covered reason. Additionally, the Company's medical and dental coverage, as well as emergency assistance services, are designed to provide necessary medical, surgical and emergency dental care costs along with around the clock 24-hour Emergency Assistance services.

However, that represents only a fraction of the Company's offerings. One of Generali's key differentiators is that its executive team has diversified experience across all insurance markets, including health, life, casualty, travel, property, liability and more. This unique expertise allows the Company the ability to offer innovative, customizable products that make travel safer and protect travel investments.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance, formerly CSA Travel Protection and Europ Assistance USA, has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically integrated travel insurance and emergency services, identity protection solutions, and beneficiary companion services. Generali Global Assistance is part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

Travel insurance plans are administered by Customized Services Administrators, Inc., CA Lic. No. 821931, located in San Diego, CA and doing business as Generali Global Assistance and Insurance Services. Plans are available to residents of the U.S. but may not be available in all jurisdictions. Benefits and services are described on a general basis; certain conditions and exclusions apply. Travel Retailers may not be licensed to sell insurance, in all states, and are not authorized to answer technical questions about the benefits, exclusions, and conditions of this insurance and cannot evaluate the adequacy of your existing insurance. This plan provides insurance coverage for your trip that applies only during the covered trip. You may have coverage from other sources that provides you with similar benefits but may be subject to different restrictions depending upon your other coverages. You may wish to compare the terms of this policy with your existing life, health, home and automobile policies. The purchase of this plan is not required in order to purchase any other travel product or service offered to you by your travel retailers. If you have any questions about your current coverage, call your insurer, insurance agent or broker. This notice provides general information on Generali Global Assistance's products and services only. The information contained herein is not part of an insurance policy and may not be used to modify any insurance policy that might be issued. In the event the actual policy forms are inconsistent with any information provided herein, the language of the policy forms shall govern.

Travel insurance plans are underwritten by: Generali U.S. Branch, New York, NY; NAIC # 11231. Generali US Branch operates under the following names: Generali Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A. (U.S. Branch) in California, Assicurazioni Generali - U.S. Branch in Colorado, Generali U.S. Branch DBA The General Insurance Company of Trieste & Venice in Oregon, and The General Insurance Company of Trieste and Venice - U.S. Branch in Virginia. Generali US Branch is admitted or licensed to do business in all states and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)

+1 212 266 0191

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com



