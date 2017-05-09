Correction refers to instrument. Correct information is marked in bold below. As from May 12, 2017, subscription rights issued by Kancera AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 26, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: KAN TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009895634 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137548 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from May 12, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Kancera AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: KAN BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009895642 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 137549 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.