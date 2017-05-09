New LED Lamps unveiled at the LIGHTFAIR International Trade Show showcase latest innovations in LED efficiency, quality and connectivity

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, continues to push the boundaries of LED lighting innovations at the LIGHTFAIR International Trade Show and Conference taking place May 9 through 11,2017 in Philadelphia. The company is introducing new offerings designed to help reduce energy and operating costs, improve the comfort and utilization of a space, and deliver value that goes beyond illumination. These latest technology advancements combine the accumulative improvements in energy efficiency with enhanced quality and capabilities of connected LED lighting.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509005289/en/

Through a uniquely simple lamp to lamp replacement, Philips TrueForce drastically reduces energy and maintenance costs while providing uncompromised light quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The rapid pace of innovation and tremendous adoption of our LED lamps is intrinsically linked to the increasing value that LED delivers to our customers," said Roger Karner, Head of Market Group US, Philips Lighting. "Our growing product portfolio focuses not only on customer needs today, but also anticipates how they will change and evolve in the future."

Philips Lighting will be showcasing the following new LED lamps at LIGHTFAIR International 2017 in booth #2001:

Philips ExpertColor LEDExpertColor Par and MR16 lamps allow lighting designers and specifiers to create more inviting environments and comfortable ambiances for a wide range of settings from hotels and restaurants to residential spaces. Using optimized spectrums and best in class color realization, Philips ExpertColor is also available for retail specific applications designed to improve the shopping experiences for retailers and customers alike. Philips ExpertColor innovations are designed to improve energy efficiency, enhance light quality, and greatly extend the overall lifetime of the lamps while the minimalist look of the innovative, trim-less lens design for edge to edge lighting ensures that the LEDs fit in seamlessly, regardless of design décor or setting.

Philips InstantFit LED T8 lamps with EasySmart technologyA simplified path to connected ready lighting, the Philips InstantFit LED with EasySmart technology is the first and only wireless, network-capable linear lamp retrofit with a simple plug and play installation that reduces energy, effort and costs, while providing intelligent control.The expanded Philips InstantFit platform is built on the ZigBee 3.0 standard based protocol for easy integration of the TLEDs with a wide variety of control devices and systems. Philips InstantFit LED T8 lamps with EasySmart technology was just recognized by EdisonReport as a Top Ten Must See product at LIGHTFAIR International.

Philips TrueForce High Bay LEDThrough a uniquely simple lamp to lamp replacement, Philips TrueForce drastically reduces energy and maintenance costs while providing uncompromised light quality. Its compatibility with existing ballasts and versatility of the product design means that it can be installed quickly and used across a wide range of applications and environments from convention centers and airport terminals to big box retailers and warehouses. Philips TrueForce High Bay LED provides an attractive payback by helping customers save time, labor and energy.

Visitors to the Philips Lighting booth at LIGHTFAIR International will also have the opportunity to experience the newest achievements in the industry transformation to systems and services. These innovations harness the promise and potential of connected light and the Internet of Things (IoT) to transform existing lighting infrastructures, delivering new value for cities, offices, hotels and retail environments.

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509005289/en/

Contacts:

Philips Lighting

Matt Marcus, 551-227-6790

Matt.marcus@philips.com