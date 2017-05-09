Certification demonstrates company's global commitment to data security

Datapipe, a leader in managed cloud services for the enterprise, announced today that it has received Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certification, a framework designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Swiss Administration to enhance privacy protections when transferring data between Switzerland and the United States. Datapipe is one of the first managed cloud service providers to receive the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certification.

This certification assures Datapipe customers that any personally identifiable information (PII) from Switzerland that is processed in the United States will be safeguarded by the Privacy Shield and in accordance with Swiss data protection obligations. The new framework, which is an update from the Swiss-U.S. Harbor Framework that was declared invalid in October 2015, includes stricter data protection principles. The principles stipulate strengthened requirements around notice, regulations for onward transfers and data retention, updated management of the framework by U.S. authorities, and new mechanisms for individuals to obtain recourse for violations.

"Datapipe recognizes that today's cloud computing landscape is increasingly global as such, we strive to provide customers with resources needed to securely transfer data across borders," said Joel Friedman, Chief Technology Security Officer, Datapipe. "This latest certification exemplifies our adherence to the highest standard of data protection and privacy for our customers across the globe."

The Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework was created in conjunction with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, which was designed to protect personal data transfers between the United States and members of the European Economic Area (EEA).

As Datapipe has expanded its global footprint, the company has simultaneously grown its security practices to ensure its legal frameworks are in alignment with European data protection authorities, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Federal Trade Commission. Datapipe's registration for Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certification follows its reception of EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certification in December 2016.

To learn more about Datapipe's security and compliance solutions, visit www.datapipe.com.

About Datapipe

A next generation MSP, Datapipe is recognized as the pioneer of managed services for public cloud platforms. Datapipe has unique expertise in architecting, migrating, managing and securing public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and traditional IT. The world's most trusted brands partner with Datapipe to optimize mission-critical and day-to-day enterprise IT operations, enabling them to transform, innovate, and scale. Backed by a global team of experienced professionals and world-class interconnected data centers, Datapipe provides comprehensive cloud, compliance, security, governance, automation and DevOps solutions. Gartner named Datapipe a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure MSPs.

