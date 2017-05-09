BIO-Key International Inc.: Biometric ID Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, May 16th at 10:00 am ET

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCQB: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will issue its Q1 2017 results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Management will host a conference call to review the results on Tuesday, May 16th at 10:00 am ET. Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO and Barbara Rivera, COO.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication as our easy to use biometric solutions enable convenient and secure access to information and financial transactions. We eliminate passwords, PINs tokens and cards and make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices such as SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID and SidePass offer market leading quality, performance and price. Now anyone can BIO-key their world!

