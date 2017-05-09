PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: PotNetwork Holding Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Diamond CBD Inc. Boasts April Revenues Exceeding $1 Million

With April 2016 Revenues of $39,954, Company Generates an Estimated Increase of 2500% Year Over Year

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN ) is very pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc. has accomplished a substantial, exponential boost in revenues year over year. For the month of April 2016, the Company's revenues were just short of $40,000.00, which have been shattered by record breaking April 2017 results reflecting growth of more than 25 times greater.

"The trajectory for Diamond CBD is continually broadening. We are very excited about how the momentum, now being translated into exponential growth, despite very high expectations, still seems to continually blow the doors off our projected expectations," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc. Having recently celebrated the distribution of 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, the Company has reported ongoing record breaking order flow, resulting in the achievement of numerous highly anticipated milestones, including CBD product distribution in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide.

As a result of the Company's dominating representation at diversified trade shows and conventions combined with strategic publicity efforts, the Company continues enjoying considerable growth, clientele and brand recognition for its specialty Cannabidiol snacks and oil products.

PotNetwork recently announced that Diamond CBD, Inc. had disclosed groundbreaking first quarter 2017 sales results of $1,858,347.48 which exceeded the total sales volume of $1,663,081.78 for the entire calendar year of 2016.

About Diamond CBD: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils, and Sunrise Auto Mall, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

