Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mekenix Retained By Watch Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("MEZZI", "MEZZI BRAND GROUP" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, FRA: 0MZ) is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has completed the acquisition (see news release dated April 11th, 2017) of a majority stake in e-commerce firm MEKENIX COMMERCE INC. ("MEKENIX").

MEKENIX is a Santa Monica, CA-based e-commerce sales firm that partners with compelling brands to manage and execute their e-commerce sales channel. This allows accessory brands to focus on their product and IP in exchange for a percentage of e-commerce revenues generated through proprietary e-commerce platforms managed by MEKENIX.

MEKENIX is pleased to announce that it has added to its client roster and has been selected and retained to design, implement and manage the launch of the North & South American e-commerce sales channel for a popular UK-based watch brand. The sales channel, planned for launch in June, will be funded by the watch brand and MEKENIX will earn a percentage of revenues generated from its strategies.

"This new frontier in multi-brand e-commerce achieves our strategy of becoming the brand group we have sought to become while diversifying our revenue streams," commented Keir Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer. "We do not need to tie-up financial resources in inventory or make long-term brand or product commitments unless dictated by success. This leaves us to be a nimble, technology based company rather than just a brand retailer. As we complete our pivot, the vast opportunity we are addressing will become even clearer."

About MEZZI BRAND GROUP

MEZZI Brand Group is a Vancouver-based consumer accessory brand management company. We believe that great brands are built one great product and one valued customer at a time. We have gathered a group of young talented experts ranging from accessory design, product development, marketing, branding, e-commerce, digital media and PR to build and scale our millennial-customer focused brands. A well-defined, strategic philosophy and clear mission statement promotes and protects MEZZI Brand Group's most valuable assets - our brands - MEZZI Smart Luxury and Capital Eyewear.

