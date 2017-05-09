Orlando - Vom 7.-11. Mai findet das weltweit grösste Service Management Event des Jahres in Orlando, Florida statt: Die ServiceNow Knowledge17, mit über 12'000 internationalen Service-Management-Experten. Am Anlass stellte ServiceNow heute ein neues System vor, das mittels Maschinellem Lernen, wesentliche Verbesserungen in den betrieblichen Abläufen in Unternehmen erzielen kann.

Aus Aktualitätsgründen hier der englische Originaltext:

ServiceNow announces machine learning capabilities to tackle some of the biggest problems in IT today. With ServiceNow Intelligent Automation Engine, companies can now prevent outages before they happen, automatically categorize and route incidents, predict future performance and benchmark performance against IT peers. Capability will also bring machine learning to ServiceNow cloud services for Customer Service, Security and Human Resources (HR).

Most companies today want to innovate and drive transformation, but find that inside they are bogged down by tools, processes and work patterns of the past. The volume of back and forth work across every department for common tasks like resetting of passwords or onboarding new employees is straining the system. By 2020, 86% of companies say they will need greater automation to get their work done. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning provide a way out, but until today, those have been buzzword techniques or technologies looking for a use case.

The ServiceNow Intelligent Automation Engine is machine learning intelligence applied to four of the biggest use cases that IT has today. ServiceNow has taken the combination of massive amounts of contextual operational data, huge R&D investmentand a team of leading data scientists, to address four big challenges for today's IT organizations - preventing outages, automatically categorizing and routing work, predicting future performance and benchmarking performance against their peers.

"Intelligent automation heralds a new era in workplace productivity," said Dave Wright, chief strategy officer, ServiceNow. "With this game changing innovation, we have embedded intelligence across our Platform, trained with each customer's own data, ServiceNow is enabling customers to achieve a quantum leap in the speed and economics of their business."

Here are the innovations launched today:

Anomaly Detection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...