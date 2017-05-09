

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in March from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus climbed to EUR 376.8 million in March from EUR 270.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the surplus was EUR 325.2 million.



Exports surged 16.5 percent year-over-year in March and imports rose by 15.3 percent.



During the first three months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 974.8 million versus EUR 986.4 million in the same period of 2016.



