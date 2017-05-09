

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Heather Wilson will be the next secretary of the US Air Force, following her confirmation Monday by the U.S. Senate. She replaces Lisa Disbrow, who has been Acting Secretary of the Air Force since Jan. 20, 2017.



Her confirmation with a 76-22 vote is seen as a rare victory for the Trump administration at a time only one of Trump's nominees for a Pentagon post approved so far, and dozens of national security positions remain unfilled.



Wilson, a former Republican congresswoman from New Mexico, is expected to be sworn in within a week, according to the Pentagon.



She will be stepping down from her position as the president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology to take the post.



Dr. Wilson said she looks forward to getting to work, focusing on readiness, modernization, development of leaders and research for the future.



A 1982 graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy, she is the first of its products to become secretary of the Air Force. Wilson served as an Air Force officer in Europe during the Cold War and on the National Security Council Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the collapse of the Warsaw Pact. She has also worked as an advisor to several large defense and scientific organizations both before and after serving for a decade in the U.S. Congress.



The daughter and granddaughter of aviators, Wilson is an instrument rated private pilot.



Wilson becomes the second confirmed appointee in the Defense Department and will be responsible for organizing, training and equipping the U.S. Air Force of 660,000 Active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen, as well as managing its $132 billion budget.



