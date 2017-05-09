

Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS' interim report for Q1 2017.



The report is also available on http://eikabk.no/



EIka Boligkreditt AS - 1st Quarter Results: http://hugin.info/152217/R/2102988/797594.pdf



