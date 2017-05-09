TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, today announced Company CEO Sean Folkson will be featured by Princeton Research on the MoneyInfo Radio Show, hosted by Charles Moskowit, Matt King, Gary Cella, and Greg Wyatt.

"The problem we're solving is very relatable. That makes it interesting to an audience, and, therefore, very attractive to the media outlets themselves," commented NightFood CEO Sean Folkson.

MoneyInfo airs every Tuesday on WPSL at 10am and can be streamed live at PrincetonResearch.com.

Folkson continued, "The response we've gotten since the interview aired on Fox Business leads us to expect opportunities such as these to continue to make themselves available to us, both within the investment community, as well as the more mainstream media."

About Nightfood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you choices for evening snacking. NightFood is the first company to create products to address the unique nutritional needs consumers have at night. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes products to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

