

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co (DF) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $12 million, or $0.13 per share. This was down from $42 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.99 billion. This was up from $1.88 billion last year.



Dean Foods Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12 Mln. vs. $42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -71.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -71.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX