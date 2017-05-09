Atento Extends Partnership in Brazil with Itaú

Includes End-to-End Collections Solutions, Customer Service and Back Office Services

SAO PAULO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the largest provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, today announced it has extended its partnership in Brazil with Itaú, a leading financial institution in the region.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Itaú has been a valued client of Atento's for many years and we are pleased to expand the level of services we provide to them. Importantly, we will leverage the industry leading capabilities of RBrasil, a company we acquired in 2016, to serve Itaú's increasing demand for end-to-end collections solutions. The expansion of our relationship with Itaú is consistent with our long-term strategy to continue to lead in core voice services; diversify into higher-value add solutions, especially with financial services clients; and accelerate growth in digital services.

"We are very honored to extend our relationship with Itaú and increase the range of CRM/BPO solutions we provide to the bank in Brazil. Our tailor-made customer experience solutions for the banking and financial services increase customer satisfaction and generate loyalty for leading financial institutions in Brazil such as Itaú." said Mario Camara, Managing Director of Atento in Brazil. "We work closely with our clients to develop and implement best in class solutions that enhance the customer experience in an increasingly digitalized environment".

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

