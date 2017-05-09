sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Bearing Resources Ltd.: Bearing Announces Name Change to Bearing Lithium Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective May 11, 2017, the Company's name will be changed to "Bearing Lithium Corp."

Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Bearing commented, "We are committed to moving towards being a 100% focused lithium company and we think our corporate name should reflect this commitment."

Effective May 11, 2017, the Company's shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under CUSIP 073895104. The symbol "BRZ" remains unchanged.

About Bearing Resources Ltd.

Bearing is an exploration and development company. It is a party to the Li3 Definitive Agreement which will enable it to acquire an interest in the Maricunga Lithium Project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Lithium Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Jeremy Poirier"
Jeremy Poirier, Director President and CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier-Director, President and CEO Bearing Resources - Telephone: 1-604-262-8835

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Bearing Resources Ltd.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE