Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Arthur J. Gallagher's Quarterly Sales Jumped 8.6%; EPS Climbed 19%

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher's total revenue was $1.41 billion, up 8.6% compared to revenue of $1.30 billion in Q1 2016. The upside was driven by growth in total adjusted revenue in the Brokerage, Risk Management as well as Corporate segments. The Company's revenues numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher's total commissions and fees earned increased 6.3% on a y-o-y basis to $961 million in the reported quarter.

Arthur J. Gallagher reported Q1 2017 net income of $55.7 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to net income of $46.5 million, or $0.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $0.40 per share, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $0.39 per share.

Segment Results

For Q1 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher's brokerage segment adjusted revenues were 877.1 million up 8.4% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's expense increased 4.9% on a y-o-y basis to $760.8 million. The Brokerage segment adjusted EBITDAC advanced 14% to $215.7 million.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Risk Management reported adjusted revenues of $182.6 million up 1.65 on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher fees. The segment's total expense increased 2.8% y-o-y to $159.7 million. Risk Management's adjusted EBITDAC totaled $31.2 million for the reported quarter down 2.5% compared to the year ago same period.

During Q1 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher's Corporate segment generated revenue of $351.6 million, up 18.9% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's total expense widened 21% to $439.9 million. The Corporate segment reported EBITDAC loss of $41.7 million, higher than the loss of $33.7 million reported in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Interest and banking costs and debt

At March 31, 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher had $2,450.0 million of borrowings from private placements, $395.0 million of short-term borrowings under its line of credit facility and $104.4 million outstanding under a revolving loan facility that provides funding for premium finance receivables, which are fully collateralized by the underlying premiums held by insurance carriers, and as such are excluded from our debt covenant computations. The Company anticipates closing private placements of debt in or around August 2017 to fund the repayment of debt maturing around such time.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher's assets totaled $11.8 billion, up 2.5% compared to $11.5 billion at December 31, 2016. At the end of Q1 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $564 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, May 08, 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $55.48, slightly down 0.41%. A total volume of 750.41 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has rallied 18.06% and 21.73% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 7.51%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.40 and has a dividend yield of 2.81%.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street