Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: AkzoNobel Rejects Third Proposal from PPG; Cites Undervaluation and Regulatory Reasons

One of PPG Industries' competitors within the Specialty Chemicals space, Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE: WLK), reported on May 02, 2017, its Q1 2017 earnings results.

AkzoNobel's Growth Plan

AkzoNobel recently declared a new strategy to accelerate growth and create value with two focused, high-performing businesses. The strategy declared was as follows:

1. Creation of a focused and high-performing Paints and Coatings and Specialty Chemical businesses, to enable acceleration of growth and enhanced profitability;

2. Clear separation of Specialty Chemicals within 12 months with the vast majority of net proceeds to be returned to shareholders;

3. Increased shareholder returns, including a 50% higher dividend for 2017 and a special €1 billion cash dividend payable in November.

The Proposal

PPG submitted a revised proposal to AkzoNobel which valued the total outstanding equity of the Company at about €24.6 billion, which was considerably higher than the previous valuation at €22.7 billion. The proposal price represented an 8% increase from the prior proposal on March 22, 2017, and 17% surge over the original proposal on March 02, 2017.

The proposal was expected to generate long-term value with benefits of annual synergies of at least $750 million. PPG highlighted multiple flaws in the standalone plan proposed by AkzoNobel. The proposed strategy of AkzoNobel had multiple flaws, including:

1. Creation of two smaller, unproven standalone Companies with uncertain market valuations and substantial risks;

2. Requires substantial restructuring;

3. Potentially decreased cash flow, bringing the future and accelerated growth plans to a standstill;

4. Potentially requires a regulatory review that would extend the timeline and create uncertainty.

The Rejection

AkzoNobel tested PPG's proposal on four key areas, namely: value, certainty, timing, and stakeholder considerations. The Company stated that the current PPG proposal undervalues AkzoNobel and does not reflect AkzoNobel's current and future value. The Company added that PPG has outlined no explanation of how it would execute the complicated separation of individual businesses.

AkzoNobel stated the fact that PPG has not undertaken an acquisition of this size and this acquisition would be around 8 times the size of any previous acquisitions conducted by the Company. The Company added that the PPG proposal creates significant risks and uncertainties for thousands of jobs worldwide and does not recognize or substantiate any commitments to bridge the significant cultural differences between both Companies.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Monday, May 08, 2017, PPG Industries' stock price declined 1.93% to end the day at $108.43. A total volume of 1.31 million shares were exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have surged 19.15% in the past six months and 14.88% on YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 50.55 and have a dividend yield of 1.48%. The stock currently has a market cap of $27.93 billion.

