Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Bats Propositions a New and Revolutionary Alternative to Closing Auctions at the Stock Market

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Apollo Global Management Post-Earnings Results

One of CBOE Holdings' competitors within the Diversified Investments space, Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO), reported on April 28, 2017, results for Q1 ended March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Apollo Global Management in the coming days.

CBOE Holdings is one of the world's largest exchange holding Companies and is the owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the Bats Exchanges, CBOE Futures Exchange (CFE), and other subsidiaries. The Company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, US and European equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and multi-asset volatility, and global foreign exchange (FX) products.

Commenting on the BMC, Bryan Harkins, Head of US Equities and Global FX of Bats said:

"Over the past few years, we have seen the primary market auction operators steadily increasing auction fees while, conversely, intraday exchange trading fees have steadily dropped as a result of competition. This has made a critical part of the trading day markedly more expensive. As a result, market participants have asked us to provide competitive pressure of the sort that we apply during the trading day. The Bats Market Close is our response that provides an alternative that reduces costs for market orders but preserves a single, consolidated closing price, all through an exchange platform."

All about Bats Market Close (BMC)

As per the proposed design of BMC, participants of the stock exchanges can choose to route their Market-On-Close (MOC) orders via BMC on Bats' BZX Exchange. These MOC's will then be pre-matched with other MOC orders at 3.35 p.m. ET. These pre-matched trades will be then executed when the exchange publishes the closing price. Due to this, the participants obtain the closing price for a fraction of the cost. Another feature of BMC is that the timing of the match allows any unmatched MOC orders to be routed back to their primary exchange closing auctions.

If the BMC receives the requisite regulatory approvals, it will become the first equity venture operator to offer such a facility that integrates the unique on-exchange features with anonymity and trade transparency. The BMC is not a rival system that adds on the cost of closing end of day trades for non-listed securities. Instead, the main USP is that BMC avoids removing Limit-On-Close orders from forming price in the primary market closing auctions by focusing on only pre-matched MOC orders. The result is the participants pay less fees without distorting auction price formation.

The need for BMC

The need for an alternative system arose from industry participants who are faced with the increasing costs of closing auction trading fees at the exchanges. According to Bats, the last five years have seen the closing auction fees go up from 16% - 16% at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, respectively. During the same period, the volume of trades executed has increased by over 70%. In 2012, the exchanges handled trades of nearly 200 million shares per day which has gone up to nearly 350 million shares per day in 2016. As per a study conducted by Credit Suisse in 2016, the percentage of the day's US stock-trading volume around the MOC or MOC print has increased from 8.4% to 9.8% in the last two years. These figures easily indicate how the cost of trading has skyrocketed and become expensive for participants.

Bats new system is a direct strike on the NYSE and NASDAQ and is sure to heat up the battle between the exchanges.

Just a few days back, on May 04, 2017, Bats had announced its plans to launch a new complex order functionality on its EDGX options exchange which is designed to create an efficient and adaptable complex order book in operation. The new system will include features like new order handling, risk management, and trade-through protections and if receives regulatory approval will be launched on October 23, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell on May 08, 2017, CBOE Holdings' share price finished the trading session at $82.26, falling 1.79%. A total volume of 989.48 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has surged 31.49% and 32.21% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 11.69%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 36.17 and has a dividend yield of 1.22%. The market capital of the stock is $9.27 billion.

