Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective May 11, 2017, the Company's name will be changed to "Bearing Lithium Corp."

Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Bearing commented, "We are committed to moving towards being a 100% focused lithium company and we think our corporate name should reflect this commitment."

Effective May 11, 2017, the Company's shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under CUSIP 073895104. The symbol "BRZ" remains unchanged.

About Bearing Resources Ltd.

Bearing is an exploration and development company. It is a party to the Li3 Definitive Agreement which will enable it to acquire an interest in the Maricunga Lithium Project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Lithium Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

