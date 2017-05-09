

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) reported that its April traffic were a record 18.6 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs), up 3.1 percent versus April 2016. Total capacity was 22.6 billion available seat miles (ASMs), up 0.8 percent versus April 2016. Total passenger load factor was 82.2 percent, up 1.8 percentage points versus April 2016.



American Airlines Group expects its second quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent year-over-year. The Group expects second quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 12 percent and 14 percent. The company noted that TRASM has improved from prior guidance of up between 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent and pre-tax margin has improved from prior guidance of 11 percent to 13 percent due primarily to improving yields and lower estimated fuel prices.



