FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTCQB: AVCO) (www.avalon-globocare.com), an intelligent cell-based biotechnology developer and healthcare service provider, announced today the completion of its purchase of the Freehold Executive Center, a three-story property located at 4400 Highway 9 in Freehold, New Jersey. The property, a modern 64,000 square foot class A office building, will serve as Avalon GloboCare's new worldwide headquarters and will continue to house the existing tenants. Archivista Realty, LLC and LaRocca, Hornik, Rosen, Greenberg and Blaha Esquires represented Avalon GloboCare in the transaction.

David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Avalon GloboCare, stated, "We are very pleased to have acquired this property as we feel it will be a valuable asset to Avalon, as a home for our management team, an attractive location for future talents to join our work force, and as an investment for our shareholders. We chose this particular site following a lengthy search as we felt that this location was geographically centered making the Company accessible to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania based healthcare providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical firms and major university research centers. This headquarters will serve as a key fundamental piece of our overall plan and act as a facilitator of our vision of continuing to build a global network of healthcare facilities and services for the medical communities we serve."

The company is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in the Third Quarter of 2017.

ABOUT AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTCQB: AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to promote and empower high impact, disruptive cell-based technologies and their clinical applications, as well as healthcare facility management through its core platforms, namely "Avalon Cell" and "Avalon Rehab." In addition, AVCO provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance their clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both domestic and global healthcare markets. AVCO also engages in the management of stem cell banks and specialty clinical laboratories.

